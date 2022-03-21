Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw on April 4

After months of vignettes informing us Veer Mahaan would be coming to Monday Night Raw, so many, in fact, that it became a meme, we finally have a date for when he will, indeed, come to Raw.

April 4, 2022, will go down in history as one of the most important shows WWE has ever put on. Not only will it be the “Raw After WrestleMania” at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, just one evening after what should be a historic two-night WrestleMania 38 extravaganza, it will feature the debut of a legend who has provided great comfort to many everywhere simply with reminders that he is, in fact, coming.

To Raw.

It’s also a great time to show up because WWE will be resetting all its storylines and Mahaan will be fresh from dominating on Main Event, eager and ready to take over the red brand.

Tick tock.