Undertaker is nervous Vince McMahon might rib him at the Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon and Undertaker are extremely close. We’d heard storied about their relationship for years, then saw the way it was depicted throughout The Last Ride docuseries. McMahon introduced Taker at his Survivor Series farewell, and when he’s inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Fri. April 1, the Chairman himself will doing the honors.

Should be a touching moment, right? Indeed... which is exactly why the Dead Man told The Dallas Morning News he’s worried Vince might mess with him to keep from tearing up.

“I have absolutely no clue what he’s going to say. I’m a little bit nervous. There’s no one Vince loves to play practical jokes on more than me, and the fact that the Hall of Fame is on April Fools Day – who knows what’s going to happen? I do know it’s going to be emotional, and I’m not sure to what lengths he will go to not completely fall apart and be emotional. So, yeah, we’ve almost had radio silence here for the last few weeks after I asked him to induct me. So, I have no idea what to even begin to expect from him. … I can only imagine what his mind is doing right now. I’m going to walk out that night looking over my shoulder, looking for anything he could possibly do to me to play some kind of practical joke on me. I don’t put it past him one bit.”

Mr. McMahon is a notorious prankster. Could he relieve some tension in Dallas with that time honored pro wrestling tradition, the rib?

Guess we’ll have to watch the ceremony on Peacock or WWE Network to find out...