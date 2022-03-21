WWE books some stuff for Raw, but nothing for Cody Rhodes’ reported WrestleMania foe

Hours ahead of the Mar. 21 Raw in Chicagoland, WWE’s added a pair of matches and a segment to the card. Coming into today, AJ Styles’ return was the only thing booked.

One of the brand’s big singles matches is covered in the announcement, but there’s no mention of either of the WrestleMania angle(s) last Monday’s Raw focused on — the Kevin Owens/Stone Cold Steve Austin segment, or Seth Rollins’ likely Cody Rhodes-centered plans for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Here’s what we are getting...

· Becky Lynch to address her brutal attack on Bianca Belair There’s speculation and concern about The EST’s status after she was attacked by the Raw Women’s champion last week. Hopefully this is a sign their title match at WrestleMania Saturday is a go. · RK-Bro to take on Alpha Academy Along with Street Profits, Otis & Chad Gable are one of the teams who are gunning for Riddle & Randy Orton’s Raw Tag titles. Perhaps that Triple Threat gets booked for WWE’s STUPENDOUS weekend in Arlington, Texas coming out of this match. · Finn Bálor looks for retribution on Austin Theory While busy setting up his own ‘Mania feud with Pat McAfee, Theory’s been in the middle of the United States title program between Bálor and Damian Priest. Maybe this will finally lead to that being added to the card for April 2-3.

Sounds like a decent enough stop on the road to WrestleMania. It would be better with an edition of Freakin’ Speaking though, right?