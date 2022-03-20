WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday?

We’re just a couple weeks out from WrestleMania 38, scheduled for Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and while there are certainly matches still to be added to both nights, we’ve already got two strong cards for the big weekend.

To that end, I’m curious which you prefer so far.

Here’s a look at where they stand:

WrestleMania Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS

: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE/Universal Championship Unification : Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)

: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) Women’s Tag Team Championship : Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya Anything Goes : Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory