WrestleMania Saturday or WrestleMania Sunday?

We’re just a couple weeks out from WrestleMania 38, scheduled for Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and while there are certainly matches still to be added to both nights, we’ve already got two strong cards for the big weekend.
To that end, I’m curious which you prefer so far.
Here’s a look at where they stand:
WrestleMania Saturday
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
- The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
WrestleMania Sunday
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
