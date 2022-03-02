NXT has its smallest audience on USA in more than a year against State of the Union coverage

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 1) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had 551K viewers. That was 10% drop from the Tuesday before. That was the smallest audience the show’s drawn on USA in over a year, but also not too surprising considering it aired opposite President Biden’s State of the Union address, which was itself happening amidst news coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Despite the competition, the show’s .13 rating among 18-49 year olds was actually an 8% improvement over Feb. 22’s number. That’s right in the middle of the range NXT’s been in with the key demo for a while now. News did dominate the night, pushing NXT way down the charts, however. It finished 70th among cable originals.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

