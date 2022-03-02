WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall hospitalized with a broken hip

Hey yo. Send some healing thoughts to the bad guy.

PWInsider passed along word that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is currently hospitalized with a broken hip. The site’s source is Jerry Jarrett’s Facebook page, where the legendary promoter wrote:

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover.”

The 63 year old Hall has twice been inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame — once for his work in the company as Razor Ramon, then as part of WCW’s nWo. Hall was a founding member of the influential group, performing under his real name alongside Hulk Hogan and his Outsiders partner Kevin Nash.

He is currently advertised for appearances at WrestleCon in Dallas during WrestleMania week next month, but there are obviously questions about whether he’ll be able to attend in light of this news.