Raw remains highest rated show on cable despite the news

After a big surge in the numbers the previous week, Raw saw some drops on Feb. 28. WWE and their partners at USA probably aren’t sweating them though.

WWE’s red show was down 4% in average hourly viewership, to 1.753 million. The .47 rating with 18-49 year olds represented a nearly 8% week-to-week decline. But the show still finished tied Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight for first among cable originals in the key demo, on a night dominated by coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The show also showed unusually strong hold throughout its three hours, with the second hour being the strongest. And the 10pm ET block was actually the highest rated of the night in the 18-34 and 12-34 demos. The kids really wanted to see what Uncle Edge had to say, I guess.

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.738 million / .46

Hour Two: 1.836 million / .49

Hour Three: 1.685 million / .46

Hard to predict what the news will be covering next Monday (WHAT?), but there is a Tag title match booked (WHAT?) that could have major WrestleMania implications (WHAT?)...

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily