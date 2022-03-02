Cain Velasquez allegedly shot at man accused of molesting a young relative

New information has been reported about former UFC & WWE star Cain Velasquez being arrested for attempted murder on Monday (Feb. 28) afternoon. If it’s accurate, it figures to change public perception of the case.

Investigations of police documents and other sources by journalists with NBC Bay Area and Mercury News have uncovered a possible motive in the alleged shooting. Those outlets report the man Velasquez was shooting at was 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte. Goularte was arrested the week before, charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child.

The criminal complaint which led to Goularte’s arrest indicates he lives with his mother in a house where she runs a daycare business. Goularte is accused to have been physically inappropriate with a child in the daycare bathroom. The alleged victim told authorities they “witnessed several other children” go into the bathroom with Goularte as well. Goularte denies the allegations, saying he only “once helped a child with his pants.”

Multiple sources told reporters that one of the alleged abuse victims is a relative of Velasquez’s. Per NBC Bay Area, court documents indicate Velasquez’s family member may have been abused “100 times.”

Against objections from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Goularte was reportedly granted “supervised” release. The alleged incident Velasquez was arrested for happened days later. The former UFC Heavyweight champ was reportedly shooting at a vehicle that Goularte and two others were in; the man wounded and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries is said to be Goularte’s step-father.

Velasquez is scheduled to be arraigned at noon PT today (Mar. 2).