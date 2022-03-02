North American title ladder match at Stand & Deliver?

Carmelo Hayes don’t miss, as evidenced by not just the fact that he had himself a damn fine main event North American championship match against Pete Dunne on NXT 2.0 this week but by the fact that he won said match clean.

I say clean because Trick Williams, much as I love him, is horrible at interfering in matches. He’s really gotta work on that aspect of his game.

Meanwhile, Dunne has been successfully held off and that meant it was time to look toward the future. NXT Stand & Deliver is just one month away in Dallas, Texas, and Hayes already has a plan in mind.

A ladder match.

That is, of course, the match type NXT first introduced the title with, when Adam Cole defeated a field that included EC3, Killian Dain, Ricochet, Lars Sullivan, and Velveteen Dream. A lot has changed in just a few years, and there’s plenty of young talent itching to establish themselves on the big stage.

Stay tuned.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: