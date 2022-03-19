 clock menu more-arrow no yes

We don’t know when WWE will release Mustafa Ali, but we know what he’s gonna do once they do

By Sean Rueter
It’s been a while since we’ve had much in the way of an update on Mustafa Ali. He publicly requested his WWE release in January. Reports quickly followed that the company would not honor that request, while we also heard a rumor about a creative disagreement with Vince McMahon that left the two men with irreconcilable differences.

Last month Ali gave us a timeframe for the end of his contract that left his supporters on all sides of the business pretty depressed. But he also seems to have a strategy for staying on our radar even if we don’t see him in a ring again until late 2024. The 35 year old Chicagoan continues tweeting out training videos that remind us he’s one hell of a physical performer.

Now he’s dropped this tweet so we don’t forget he’s got bars, too...

To paraphrase another famous wrestling tweet, one day WWE will release Adeel Alam and everyone will rejoice.

#FreeAli

