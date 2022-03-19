WWE announces WrestleMania Superstore Axxess panels, ‘premium experiences’

WWE is changing up the way they’re doing their usual convention/fan interaction event at WrestleMania this year. The company isn’t hosting an Axxess event in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex around April 2-3’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Instead, they’re opening something they’re calling Superstore Axxess, which will be their merchandise & memorabilia hub... and also a lot of other they used to do at regular-old Axxess.

The store will be open in Dallas’ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from Thurs., Mar. 31- Mon., April 4. You’ll need to buy a $10 general admission ticket to get in, then there are a lot of things you buy other than shirts.

Once you’re in the store, you can purchase entry these “Premium Experiences”, which include one featuring an active performer who doesn’t look like she’ll be on the ‘Mania card:

• Undertaker’s Graveyard • Alexa’s Playground • “Miz TV” set • “The KO Show” set • Superstar Entrance • Call A Match presented by Snickers • Autograph and Photo Opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends

Superstar & Legend panels will also happen at Superstore Axxess. If you buy a ticket to one of these, the general admission fee is included. Highlights include a late night with Paul E., Seth & Becky together, and a MYSTERY PANELIST:

Thurs., March 31 • 7 pm: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston, $50 • 9 pm: Trish Stratus & Lita, $100 Fri., April 1 • 1 pm: Rey & Dominik Mysterio, $50 • 3 pm: The Street Profits & Bianca Belair, $50 • 5 pm: RK-Bro, $50 • 11:30 pm: Paul Heyman, $100 Saturday, April 2 • 11 am: The Bella Twins, $50 • 1 pm: Bobby Lashley and MVP, $50 • 11:30 pm: Shawn Michaels, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade & MSK, $100 Sunday, April 3 • 11 am: Jerry Lawler & Jimmy Hart, $50 • 1 pm: Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, $50 • 11:30 pm: Surprise guest, $100 Monday, April 4 • 11 am: Booker T & Queen Sharmell, $50 • 1 pm: Jimmy & Jey Uso w/Rikishi, $50 • 3 pm: Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Naomi, $50 • 5 pm: JBL & Ron Simmons, $50 • 11:30 pm: The Undertaker, $150

Sound like a fun way to spend some money during the most STUPENDOUS show of the year?