A reminder the WWE women’s tag team division can be great

WWE spent much of the past few months ignoring the women’s tag team division. It got so bad there was legitimately a time when the only actual team on either brand, Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, was Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella, the champions of said division. With WrestleMania 38 approaching, the decision was made to change all that and Sasha Banks was paired with Naomi while Rhea Ripley was paired with Liv Morgan.

The two teams quickly earned entry into a title match at WrestleMania, and then they were booked to wrestle on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

What ensued was an incredibly entertaining match that earned “this is awesome” chants from the live audience in North Carolina. Despite the fact that both teams have been together for such a short period of time, and there’s no real story to speak of here, they went out and tore the house down in a fantastic match that showcased exactly what WWE has been missing out on with this division.

There’s simply too much talent in the women’s division to ever ignore the tag teams again. Let’s hope this continues even beyond WrestleMania.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: