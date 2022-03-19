Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Brock Lesnar pursuing the Bloodline with a forklift, Charlotte Flair putting Ronda Rousey through a table, and Seth Rollins fighting against Kevin Owens for the right to host a talk show at WrestleMania 38, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Street Profits, Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Both of these teams secured their spots at WrestleMania 38.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins used a recent win over RK-Bro as the basis for challenging them to a title match, which was accepted by Matt Riddle. The Street Profits veered a little closer to the heel side as they demanded this title match at WrestleMania.

Natalya and Baszler haven’t won a thing, so they made their way into the women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania by launching an unprovoked attack on the other challengers for the belts. Seth Rollins should pay attention to this strategy. If you want to be added to the WrestleMania card, just attack someone else who already has a match on the card. It’s pretty simple, really.

Stock Up #2: Becky Lynch

After missing last week’s Raw due to a fractured voice box, Becky Lynch returned this week with a vicious attack on Bianca Belair. She crushed Bianca’s throat with a steel chair and threatened to go after Bianca’s hair next week.

Lynch is sometimes hard to take seriously due to how over-the-top she is on the mic in her current heel persona, so it was refreshing to get back to basics and just see her being a sadistic asshole looking to injure her rival. This feud needed an angle like this, and now we have an interesting hook for tuning into Raw next week to see if Lynch can follow through on her threat to cut Belair’s hair.

Stock Up #1: Omos

Omos won the battle of giants this week (Mar. 14) on Raw when he destroyed Commander Azeez. Like Seth Rollins, Omos is one of those wrestlers who can’t find a match at WrestleMania 38. Given how Omos is always booked to be far better than everyone he faces, it would be strange if the only thing WWE can find for him at WrestleMania is a Battle Royal match.

Now let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Finn Balor

When Finn Balor won the United States championship a couple weeks ago, there was a chance for WWE to feature him as a top singles star on Raw. That’s because the WWE championship is gone from Monday nights for now, leaving Finn as the highest ranking titleholder on the men’s side.

Instead of presenting Balor as a top guy, though, he has been laid out by Austin Theory in consecutive weeks. In other words, Balor is being used to enhance the Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory match at WrestleMania. It’s the latest reminder that Finn will never be a top star in WWE.

Stock Down #2: Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Jinder Mahal, Shanky

These hapless fools have been trying to get the better of Drew McIntyre for weeks, but he keeps thwarting their best efforts. That Drew has to deal with these guys as his big WrestleMania story this year, after feuding with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns on the last three WrestleMania cards, exposes how misplaced Corbin is as an upper card heel on SmackDown. It’s just hard to get invested in this feud due to the lackluster heel threat posed to the babyface.

Stock Down #1: Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega

These two wrestlers have been losing nearly all of their matches in recent weeks. It doesn’t help that Carmella is more interested in getting it on with Corey Graves than she is in competing in the ring. Did you see how Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan had a hell of a tag team match on last night’s (Mar. 18) SmackDown? Vega and Carmella have never done anything like that as the champs. Their reign on top feels rather pointless and they aren’t doing anything to boost the value of those belts.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?