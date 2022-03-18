 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shayna Baszler & Natalya added to women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 38

By Geno Mrosko
Despite not having a good case for it, Shayna Baszler & Natalya spent last week talking up being added to the women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 38 on Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This week, they actually did something about it.

Indeed, while Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, and Naomi were tearing the house down in a super fun tag team partial preview of the big event, Baszler & Nattie decided to hit the scene to force a disqualification and fully insert themselves into the title picture. They put the boots to everyone in the ring, which included Naomi, an enemy of a certain authority figure on this very show.

That was all it took:

Pretty flimsy, sure, but at least there’s some backstory for them to draw upon to justify this decision.

The updated WrestleMania 38 match cards:

WrestleMania Saturday

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
  • The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday

  • WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
  • Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

