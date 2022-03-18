Shayna Baszler & Natalya added to women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 38

Despite not having a good case for it, Shayna Baszler & Natalya spent last week talking up being added to the women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 38 on Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This week, they actually did something about it.
Indeed, while Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, and Naomi were tearing the house down in a super fun tag team partial preview of the big event, Baszler & Nattie decided to hit the scene to force a disqualification and fully insert themselves into the title picture. They put the boots to everyone in the ring, which included Naomi, an enemy of a certain authority figure on this very show.
That was all it took:
"I'm adding you to the Women's Tag Team Championship Match at #WrestleMania." #SmackDown @SonyaDevilleWWE @NatbyNature @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/dHuZ1Lw9WU— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2022
Pretty flimsy, sure, but at least there’s some backstory for them to draw upon to justify this decision.
The updated WrestleMania 38 match cards:
WrestleMania Saturday
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
- The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
WrestleMania Sunday
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
