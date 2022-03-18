During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn appeared via pre-tape to issue a challenge to Johnny Knoxville for their match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event on Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Zayn, enraged that Knoxville, who he called a glorified crash test dummy, has ruined his life, laid out a challenge for an ANYTHING GOES match.

Later in the evening, the “Jackass” star responded:

He’s made an entire career out of completely disregarding his own personal safety, so why wouldn’t he do it again? Sure enough, he accepted.

The updated WrestleMania 38 match card:

WrestleMania Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship : Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS

: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday