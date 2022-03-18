During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn appeared via pre-tape to issue a challenge to Johnny Knoxville for their match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event on Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:
Will @realjknoxville accept Sami Zayn's challenge? @SamiZayn | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/saKzuGsuq4— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 19, 2022
Zayn, enraged that Knoxville, who he called a glorified crash test dummy, has ruined his life, laid out a challenge for an ANYTHING GOES match.
Later in the evening, the “Jackass” star responded:
Knoxville accepts @SamiZayn's #WrestleMania challenge!@realjknoxville | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mYG0vX9ypB— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 19, 2022
He’s made an entire career out of completely disregarding his own personal safety, so why wouldn’t he do it again? Sure enough, he accepted.
The updated WrestleMania 38 match card:
WrestleMania Saturday
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
- The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
WrestleMania Sunday
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Loading comments...