Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania 38 match gets a stipulation

By Geno Mrosko
During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn appeared via pre-tape to issue a challenge to Johnny Knoxville for their match at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event on Sun., April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Zayn, enraged that Knoxville, who he called a glorified crash test dummy, has ruined his life, laid out a challenge for an ANYTHING GOES match.

Later in the evening, the “Jackass” star responded:

He’s made an entire career out of completely disregarding his own personal safety, so why wouldn’t he do it again? Sure enough, he accepted.

The updated WrestleMania 38 match card:

WrestleMania Saturday

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
  • The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday

  • WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c)
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
  • Anything Goes: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

