Report: Cody Rhodes already signed with WWE

Ever since Cody Rhodes announced he was leaving AEW, there have been rumors, reports, and speculation across the pro wrestling world that he could be returning to WWE. No journalist/reporter has ever had enough to flat out report it is definitively happening, however.

Until now.

Indeed, PW Insider is reporting that Rhodes has already signed a contract to return to WWE, and that he put pen to paper some “10-14 days ago.” Furthermore, the plan as of right now is for Cody to re-debut during WrestleMania 38 weekend, which would be in line with what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has been speculating/hinting at of late.

It would likely mean the rumored plan of his wrestling Seth Rollins, who is currently working a story where he has nothing to do at the biggest show of the year and is devastated over it, is indeed what we’re going to get on April 2 or 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Insider also reports Rhodes is expected to be on the Monday Night Raw brand moving forward, which also supports the idea he’ll be wrestling Rollins.

Now we wait.