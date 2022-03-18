Sasha Banks, Ridge Holland matches booked for SmackDown

Even though there’s only two episodes before WrestleMania after tonight, WWE had precious little announced in advance for the Mar. 18 SmackDown.

They rectified that this afternoon, adding three matches to the promised collision between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar.

- The two teams (so far) who will be challenging Carmella & Queen Zelina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All will face off when Sasha Banks & Naomi take on Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley. Will Natalya & Shayna Baszler crash this party to make it a ‘Mania 4way? - One week after Big E’s neck was broken on a Ridge Holland suplex, Holland takes on Kofi Kingston in singles action. This lends credence to the report there’s no heat on the former rugby star for E’s injury. It’s also where we might get the return of Xavier Woods to set-up tag or trios match next weekend in AT&T Stadium. The WWE.com announcement promises “the nefarious Butch” (who they also describe as “tough as nails”) will be in Ridge’s corner with Sheamus. - Speaking of six-man tags, the one we were supposed to get last week between Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders and Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss & Jinder Mahal turned into a mugging. We’ll see if this week’s attempt leads to an actual match.

Sound like something you want to watch?

If you do, join us in our live blog. We can keep an eye on that ne’er-do-well Butch together.