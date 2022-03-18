This week on Cageside Seats: the Podcast, Stella and Marcus are baffled by the lackluster, haphazard build to WrestleMania. One might say they are stupendously stumped. Where is Cody Rhodes when ya need him, amirite? They also discuss Thunder Rosa’s long-awaited championship victory, Big E’s broken neck, and the passing of wrestling legend Scott Hall.

