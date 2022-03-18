WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 18, 2022) with a live show emanating from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza in early April in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar collides with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s not exactly clear what that means, but we do know Lesnar is looking for blood and revenge after the Head of the Table left him laying at a Madison Square Garden house show nearly two weeks ago.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 18