Undertaker explains why he rejected WWE’s first Hall of Fame offer

The Undertaker is being inducted by Vince McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on WrestleMania weekend, coming up on Apr. 1.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Undertaker admitted he wasn’t too surprised by WWE offering him a spot in the Hall of Fame, because they already asked him to join several years ago:

“This is actually the second time that I was invited to the Hall of Fame. So I wasn’t as shocked this time. I turned it down the first time because I knew I had unfinished business. I wasn’t at that place yet where I was ready to let go and say that it’s over. This time I’ve made my peace, and I’m just honored and humbled that they would induct me.”

The Dead Man goes on to explain that he turned down their Hall of Fame offer some time after his streak was ended by Brock Lesnar (at WrestleMania 30), because he wasn’t ready to call it quits:

“It was, I want to say after the Brock WrestleMania? Yeah, I think it was after that. And I just, in my head, I couldn’t end on a match that I didn’t remember. I got concussed and I don’t remember even having that match. So I wanted to at least have a match that I could remember. So I kept working here and there for the next few years. And then trying to leave on that upbeat note. Fortunately we had the Boneyard match, and I said alright, that’s it. I think I’m good, it’s time to call it a day. And here we are.”

Everything he says here is consistent with the material presented in The Last Ride docuseries from 2020. Going out on a high note was so important to Undertaker that he chased the goal for several years after he was supposed to retire. It wasn’t until he and AJ Styles stole the show at WrestleMania 36 in a cinematic Boneyard match that he felt the character could finally rest in peace.

It’s an interesting side note to Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction this year, while also serving as a reminder that it’s a waste of time to debate who should or shouldn’t be a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer. There is no ballot and there is no voting, after all.