Big E provides a brief update on his broken neck

Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night during a tag team match on SmackDown. His C1 and C6 vertebrae were fractured (non-displaced) when an overhead belly-to-belly suplex went horribly wrong.

He provided multiple updates from the hospital over the next 24 hours, including the encouraging news that he doesn’t need surgery and there was no damage to his spinal cord.

Big E is back home now and provided another update a couple hours ago while walking around his neighborhood:

“I’m just here to provide a brief life update. Right now, I’m walking around in my neighborhood. It’s about 80 degrees. Not a cloud in the sky. [I’m] wearing this matching... Street Fighter inspired fit... And life is good. I’ve got breath in my lungs. It’s a beautiful day. Got my little taco meat out. That’s a little chest hair, that’s what we call it, a little taco meat. So that’s my life. That’s what’s going on in my life. My neck might be broken, but my heart is still in there, I think. Yeah, it’s in there.”

It’s great to see Big E is enjoying life today, walking around and talking about his chest hair. And we look forward to seeing more updates like this in the coming days and weeks.