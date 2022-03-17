I was quite baffled watching WWE’s main storyline play out on this week’s Raw. Seth Rollins was so unimaginative in his efforts to secure a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card that the best idea he could think of was to have to match with Kevin Owens where the winner gets to host a talk show with Steve Austin on the grand stage. His idea was to shamelessly steal Owens’ idea.

It seemed to me like WWE was working backwards here, booking a Raw main event match first and then figuring out how to make sense of it in the storyline. With Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley both gone from Raw right now, Becky Lynch recovering from a fractured voice box, and AJ Styles selling an injury, the list of available main eventers on this episode was limited to Seth Rollins, Edge, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair. So we ended up with a heel vs. heel main event of Owens vs. Rollins, with Austin dangling over it like he is some kind of goofy prize being fought over by two buffoons.

If WWE was better a long-term planning, Kevin Owens would have laid out Steve Austin on an episode of Raw months ago, leaving fans in heavy anticipation for revenge. Instead, WWE drilled home the point that Owens’ beef with Austin isn’t very personal, and so replacing Owens with Rollins at WrestleMania is a plausible move. Austin’s return to WWE deserves better booking than that.

The cherry on top of this bad writing was when Cody Rhodes did not actually show up to close the night and confront Rollins. The convoluted set up would have been easier to stomach if it led to a memorable debut or swerve.

As a result, WWE wants us to believe that Seth Rollins doesn’t have a spot on the WrestleMania card. But it’s really hard to see how Seth can’t figure out a way on the card. There are so many ways left to make the event.

Seth can attack Ricochet with a chair on SmackDown this week and simply challenge him to an Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania. The never-say-die babyface will accept the challenge, naturally, and WWE has already shown they are willing to break the roster rules to give Seth Rollins a shot at SmackDown belts.

Seth can attack Finn Balor with a chair next week on Raw and have a triple threat match for the United States championship against Balor and Priest.

Seth can find a new tag team partner, even if it’s just Some Kid, and attack Randy Orton with a chair, leading to him being added to the Raw tag title match at WrestleMania. That’s presumably what Chad Gable had in mind (and will likely be rewarded with) when he and Otis attacked RK-Bro on this week’s Raw. Gable is truly a man of higher level thinking.

The commentary team has said multiple times that Omos is looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. If Seth is so desperate for a match at WrestleMania, he has one waiting for him right here. Just attack the guy with a chair and Omos will surely agree to the match.

If attacking people with a chair is too lazy or simple, Seth can take a seat in that chair at ringside to cheer on his wife Becky Lynch and maybe even help her retain the Raw women’s title against Bianca Belair.

Or Seth can take that chair and sit with the audience at WrestleMania just like John Cena did a few years ago. When the right time comes, Seth can just jump the barricade and ruin the end of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, just like he did in 2015. WrestleMania ruined Seth’s dreams this year, so Seth can return the favor by ruining the WrestleMania main event and burning it all down.

If none of those ideas work for Seth, how about committing a home invasion on Goldberg or Undertaker’s property and sitting in one of their chairs like a creep? Seth has resorted to this tactic less than a year ago with Edge.

If all else fails, Seth can find Veer, drag him out of his chair, and bring him to WrestleMania for a match.

I’m getting a bit ridiculous here, and some of these ideas are quite uninspired, but the point remains that it’s really easy for Seth Rollins to still make the WrestleMania card, even if Cody Rhodes doesn’t sign with WWE. I can’t understand why the so-called visionary is having such a tough time seeing the solution to his problem. It’s as simple as just hitting someone with a chair.