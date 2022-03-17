Seth Rollins stomped a leprechaun on The Tonight Show

When he found himself on the outside looking in at the Raw Tag Team championship picture for WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins was so upset he blacked out his social media. Now that he’s also failed to nail down a “Freaking Speaking” segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin, he must really be beside himself, right?

He’s handling it better than you might think.

New show coming your way… Who’s live tweeting along with us?! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vLSnTILjFD — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 17, 2022

Let’s face it, the Visionary version of Rollins has always been a little unhinged. And there’s no way he was gonna pass up the chance to take out his frustrations on a short dude doing cosplay for St. Paddy’s.

In reality, this is a fun bit of cross-promotion with WWE’s partners at NBCUniversal. It’s certainly not the kind of spot you’d give to a guy who doesn’t have a big match at the company’s biggest event of the year.

And hey, if the Cody Rhodes deal doesn’t come together, now Seth has a ready-made feud with Hornswoggle.