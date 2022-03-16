NXT’s ratings continue to inch up with main roster stars

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Mar. 15 edition of NXT.

The show featured a noticeable Raw presence, beyond even new NXT champion Dolph Ziggler. Miz kicked off the show, and Rey & Dominik Mysterio showed up later on. It’s something we’ll reportedly be seeing more of — and last night’s won’t cause WWE to change plans.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 624K viewers, and a .14 rating among 18-49 year olds. Those are modest gains over last week (less than 2% in overall audience, and a little more than 7.5% in the demo). The rating is the best since Jan. 25, and tied for the second highest of the year. It helped NXT climb back into the top 50 cable originals this week, finishing 44th on a night dominated by college basketball and the NCAA Tournament’s “First Four”.

Who will show up from the red brand next, and will they keep the numbers trending up? While you ponder that, here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

