The main roster stars were out on NXT 2.0 this week

It’s been the WWE strategy for a while now to have main roster stars work programs with members of the NXT 2.0 roster to give the rub to the up-and-coming talent spending time in the developmental promotion. That went to the extreme this week, with multiple main roster stars making appearance.

It started with The Miz hosting a special episode of “Miz TV,” where he was joined by fellow main roster star turned NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler (not to mention his Dirty Dawg tag team partner, Robert Roode). That led to the main event, where Ziggler would defeat LA Knight.

Later in the evening, in a surprise appearance that wasn’t announced beforehand, Rey & Dominik Mysterio showed up to confront Legado del Fantasma. It started as a simple backstage confrontation but turned into a match pitting Dominik vs. Raul Mendoza, a fun little sprint of a match the former won with the frog splash after his old man laid out Santos Escobar on the outside.

It certainly left open the possibility of the Mysterios coming back for more. Sure enough, they later said they have “unfinished business” in NXT.

This is the new norm for NXT, and it’s certainly not a bad thing.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: