NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 gets its main event

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was all about filling out the card for the upcoming Stand & Deliver event scheduled for Sat., April 2, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The show will start at Noon ET, just hours before the first night of WrestleMania 38.

Now we know the main event.

LA Knight managed to hop the line and get himself a title match in the main event of TV this week but he was pinned by Dolph Ziggler, who just won the title last week by pinning Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match. That meant Bron Breakker lost his title without being pinned, and then didn’t even get the first match for it after Ziggler’s win.

No matter.

He quickly hit the scene to lay down the challenge and it was accepted immediately. We have ourselves a main event and not only that, a full show.

Here it is: