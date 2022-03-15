NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 adds two title matches

After a tough loss in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Cora Jade took it upon herself to personally terrorize all of Toxic Attraction. That included trying to drive off with Mandy Rose’s NXT women’s championship.

That was never going to fly.

Naturally, Rose put the boots to her and left her spray painted on the parking lot concrete. But she did enough, apparently, to earn a title match anyway.

Meanwhile, triple threat tag team title matches are all the rage during WrestleMania weekend this year.

At WrestleMania 38 we’re getting a triple threat women’s tag team title match (Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan) and likely a Raw tag team title triple threat (RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy). Now, we’re also getting one in NXT.

Indeed, as revealed during this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, Imperium will defend the NXT tag team titles against both The Creed Brothers — who won this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic — and MSK, former champions who have hung around the title scene since their return.

It all goes down at Stand & Deliver on Sat., April 2, 2022, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s the updated card: