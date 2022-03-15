Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo set for NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

Tommaso Ciampa showed up to NXT 2.0 this week looking forlorn, like a beaten man who knew he missed his opportunity. As he explained it once he sat on the top turnbuckle with a microphone in hand, that’s exactly what happened.

He’s apparently been looking for some kind of fairytale ending to his seven-year run in NXT, and that was supposed to be his defending the NXT championship at Stand & Deliver next month in Dallas, Texas. But he blew that when he was pinned by Dolph Ziggler last week.

So what’s next?

He claimed he didn’t know.

That’s when he simply said “thank you.” Before he was able to walk out, however, Tony D’Angelo showed up with a crowbar and evil intentions. He grabbed a microphone of his own and challenged Ciampa to a match at Stand & Deliver.

The former NXT champion accepted.

Naturally, D’Angelo cheap shot him, then kissed him on the cheek while saying “it’s always been you” and proclaiming a win over Ciampa would make him the new “Don” of NXT.

The updated Stand & Deliver match card: