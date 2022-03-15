Santos Escobar qualifies for North American title Ladder match at Stand & Deliver

Carmelo Hayes has been on a quest to prove that he is the “A” champion of the NXT 2.0 brand. He currently holds the North American championship, and considering the men’s and women’s titleholders, he’s got an uphill battle.

His big plan? To defend his title at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event on April 2, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, in a Ladder match, the very same match that decided the very first North American champion.

Qualifying matches for said Ladder match began on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. In the first, Cameron Grimes, who had been chasing the title, took on Santos Escobar, who actually won a Ladder match at last year’s Stand & Deliver event. He’ll get the chance to do it again this year, as he pinned Grimes after a stellar match.

Here’s the current Stand & Deliver match card: