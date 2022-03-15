Big E out of the hospital, back home following neck fracture

Some relatively positive news after a rough few days in the wrestling world... Big E is back home in Tampa, Florida.

The former WWE champ suffered a broken neck on SmackDown last Friday (Mar. 11) in Birmingham, Alabama. He was taken to UAB hospital, where he was diagnosed with a non-displacement fracture of his C1 and C6 vertebrae. There was no damage to his spinal cord, he had sensation & motion in his extremities — but still, it was a broken neck.

It wouldn’t have been a shock to learn E was staying in Birmingham for a while. They could have decided not to move him for a while, and even though his recovery plan didn’t involve surgery, the Andrews Institute is there.

But yesterday (Mar. 14), when NFL offensive lineman and lifelong Alabaman Andre Smith reached out to let E he was available should he need a local hand, The New Day-er let everybody know he was already back in Florida...

Appreciate you, man. I’m actually home now but Birmingham took good care of me. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 14, 2022

We’re gonna take that as a good sign. Here’s hoping it’s the first of many bits of good news Large Epsilon shares with us in the days and weeks ahead.