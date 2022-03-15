HBK, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Sting & more remember Scott Hall

Scott Hall was a big man, who left a big mark on the industry he dedicated most of his 63 years to. It’s not surprising that goodbyes and memories are still being shared the day after his tragic death on Mon., Mar. 14 (we shared an initial batch here last night).

Here are more of them, including from some of his closest friends, and the biggest stars in wrestling history:

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

“Hey yo... A short while ago a good friend of mine just passed away — Scott Hall. So in Jesus name I pray, ‘Thank you God for taking care of my brother.’ He took care of me when I was down and out and everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of fault, but he was a good guy. I just want to let everybody know here tonight that he’s in our thoughts and prayers. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here, but bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. So for the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy, I’ve got nothing [but] love, 4 Life, brothers.”

Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better - helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories.



Scott - you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y2duSyrxlY — Sting (@Sting) March 15, 2022

My family and I are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Scott Hall. I knew him most of my life and he will be very missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/gBPwUw250T — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a gifted performer, a brilliant mind, and a credit to this profession.



God bless Scott and his loved ones. His contributions will never be forgotten.#RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/yVgSS0vTSw — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 15, 2022

This was taken after a Wrestlemania. We all made sure we had toothpicks to try to look as cool as Scott Hall. Didn’t work, but this is something I will cherish forever. "Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don't last but bad guys do." You will be missed. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/wHvCMMqexF — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 15, 2022

Being able to watch back the Wrestlemania X Ladder Match with Shawn and Razor at the Performance Center will always be one of my favorite memories.



Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood and taking the time to share your knowledge with all of us that day. #RIPScottHall https://t.co/XjpaT3EKm0 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 15, 2022

Prayers and thoughts to Scott Hall and his family and friends. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) March 14, 2022

Sorry to hear about the passing of Scott Hall . I knew him as Razor Ramon, and had many toothpicks flung my way. Great guy and worker. Rest In Peace , you will be missed . — Tony Chimel (@TheTonyChimel) March 15, 2022

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

RIP Bad Guy pic.twitter.com/iwf7lRBL9B — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 15, 2022

Effortlessly cool.

Remarkably intelligent.

Undeniably influential.



I cherish the time I got to spend under Scott's learning tree as much as anything I've had the opportunity to do professionally.



He is sorely missed already. RIP Scott Hall. pic.twitter.com/1ZrNJEfYMe — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 15, 2022

My heart is heavy with the untimely passing of Scott Hall. A legend & icon in this business. My heart, thoughts, prayers, & deepest sympathy all go out to his son Cody & daughter Cassidy. I can’t imagine. To his family, his friends, his brothers & sisters in the industry. ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 15, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened by the news of Scott Hall's passing at the age of 63.



The thoughts and deepest sympathies of everyone at NJPW are with Scott's family, friends and fans.



In memoriam:https://t.co/CHeZC37Sol pic.twitter.com/U12dmFCx0E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 15, 2022

Roughly translated: “Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall has passed way. The wrestling world has lost another legend. It is a shame that we weren’t able to wrestle each other. Rest in Peace.”

“When I met him in America about two and a half years ago, he was so healthy… I pray from the bottom of my heart for your soul.”

Another puroresu legend, New Japan’s Hiroshi Tanahashi, paid tribute during his entrance at the New Japan Cup show in Okayama. In 2001, Hall recreated his legendary upset loss to The 1-2-3 Kid (Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) with a 21 year old who would go on to become an Ace.

Hey Yo.



Rest In Peace, Scott Hall.



What a life you have lived!! pic.twitter.com/ecLizT9JhA — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2022

RIP Legend.

Always such a sad day when anyone in our industry passes away.



Thanks for the amazing memories & all you’ve contributed to the wrestling industry. 1 of the best to ever do it.



Love, prayers & condolences to the family, friends & fans of Scott Hall.

NWO 4 Life pic.twitter.com/v5JgAWcnRl — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) March 15, 2022

Sad news… You will be missed Scott Hall pic.twitter.com/r4yZLjetub — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) March 15, 2022

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do”





Rest in Power Scott Hall #HeyYo pic.twitter.com/wzCrTQ6T7C — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) March 15, 2022

Thanks for everything, Chico. We’ll never forget you.