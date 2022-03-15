 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HBK, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Sting & more remember Scott Hall

By Sean Rueter
Scott Hall was a big man, who left a big mark on the industry he dedicated most of his 63 years to. It’s not surprising that goodbyes and memories are still being shared the day after his tragic death on Mon., Mar. 14 (we shared an initial batch here last night).

Here are more of them, including from some of his closest friends, and the biggest stars in wrestling history:

“Hey yo... A short while ago a good friend of mine just passed away — Scott Hall. So in Jesus name I pray, ‘Thank you God for taking care of my brother.’ He took care of me when I was down and out and everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much I can’t even explain it to you. He had a bunch of fault, but he was a good guy. I just want to let everybody know here tonight that he’s in our thoughts and prayers. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here, but bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. So for the original Bad Guy, Scott Hall, that took Hulk Hogan and taught Hollywood how to be a bad guy, I’ve got nothing [but] love, 4 Life, brothers.”

Roughly translated: “Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall has passed way. The wrestling world has lost another legend. It is a shame that we weren’t able to wrestle each other. Rest in Peace.”

“When I met him in America about two and a half years ago, he was so healthy… I pray from the bottom of my heart for your soul.”

Another puroresu legend, New Japan’s Hiroshi Tanahashi, paid tribute during his entrance at the New Japan Cup show in Okayama. In 2001, Hall recreated his legendary upset loss to The 1-2-3 Kid (Sean “X-Pac” Waltman) with a 21 year old who would go on to become an Ace.

Thanks for everything, Chico. We’ll never forget you.

