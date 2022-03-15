Another triple threat tag team title match looking likely for WrestleMania 38

“We gotta face somebody, dude.”

That’s how Riddle reacted to The Street Profits laying down at first a challenge and then a demand for a Raw tag team title match at WrestleMania 38 early next month in Arlington, Texas against RK-Bro during Monday Night Raw this week. Randy Orton didn’t want any part of it, seeing as they had to go through hell just to get a rematch for those titles.

By “hell” I mean “win a spelling bee.”

Yeah.

Riddle didn’t take as much convincing, seeing as Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins already own a win over RK-Bro and rightfully brought up being owed a match. As mentioned, he figured they needed an opponent for the biggest show of the year anyway.

Why not these guys?

About that...

A singles match pitting Ford vs. Riddle was booked but it didn’t get a finish because Alpha Academy hit the scene to interfere. Commentary put over big that they could be added to the match, making it a triple threat.

That would give us two separate triple threat tag team title matches on the show. It’s not official just yet but it looks likely this is the direction.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: