WWE NXT preview (Mar. 15, 2022): Step by step

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (Mar. 15) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for the show:

New NXT champion Dolph Ziggler on Miz TV

Santos Escobar vs. Cameron Grimes for a spot in the North American championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver

Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

Kushida vs. A-Kid

Tiffany Stratton vs. Sarray

As usual, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Does last week’s title change mean Bron Breakker is main roster-bound?

Miz will be on tonight’s show, which along with Dolph Ziggler’s win last week makes it clear the Raw-to-NXT pipeline is still flowing. Is the Zig Man’s reign a short-term thing, or a sign this show will continue to be an extension of Raw for the foreseeable future?

If it’s the plan going forward, that probably means young Bron will get the call-up instead of getting the belt back. There’s a rumor a quick promotion’s been discussed, and Breakker did get a tryout on the house show circuit last weekend.

But maybe call-ups won’t be all or nothing in the 2.0 era, and especially not with a prospect as important at Rick Steiner’s boy. The live crowd for last week’s Raw gave him a tepid response, and his forgetting what spot they were on in last Tuesday’s main event showed that — for as impressive as he’s been — he’s still a 24 year old with less than a year’s experience. Gradually introducing him to the main roster audience and environment might be a better formula for success.

My money’s still on Breakker winning the belt back on WrestleMania weekend and spending at least another six months or so with Tuesday night as his primary base of operations. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him on Mondays once every few weeks until then, though.

2) Has Carmelo Hayes written a check he can’t cash for Stand & Deliver?

My pick for the guy to be Bron’s prime NXT rival is feeling pretty confident after sending Pete Dunne to SmackDown (and a name change). So confident, he’s booked himself to defend his North American title on April 2 in a ladder match with four other guys.

STAND victorious and DELIVER the performance of a lifetime.@Carmelo_WWE has big plans for the @AACenter on April 2. #WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/zN9GVtorcm — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 13, 2022

Sure, Melo don’t miss. And he’ll have Trick Williams ringside in a no disqualifications situation at Stand & Deliver. Plus he’s already beaten one of the guys in tonight’s qualifier (Cameron Grimes).

Okay, he absolutely does have the funds to cash this check. I still want him to chase Breakker for the top belt, though.

3) Is Cora Jade ready to dethrone Mandy Rose?

Jade & Raquel González felt like favorites in the Women’s Dusty Classic. They’ve been feuding on-and-off with tag champs Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin for months, were featured in weeks of team-building vignettes, González is a former Women’s champ & Dusty Cup winner, and Jade got the pin in the babyfaces WarGames match against Toxic Attraction — which traditionally signals who the favorite is to dethrone the current NXT titleholder.

But Jayne & Dolin cost them their semi-final against Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo last week, presumably at Women’s champion Mandy Rose’s direction. Jade came for payback, attacking Rose in her lounge. That looks like the direction for Stand & Deliver.

I’m not sure the power-that-be are ready to pull the trigger on a Cora title win, though (or pull the plug on Rose’s reign). Like Bron to the main roster, this one may need a bit more of a gradual approach.

4) Who took out The Creeds last week in the parking lot of doom?

This is probably setting up an Imperium/MSK/Diamond Mine Triple Threat at Stand & Deliver, but before we get there, we have to solve this mystery.

My theory? Nobody attacked Julius & Brutus. It’s a Malcom Bivens’ scheme to get them into a no DQ match for the belts where Roderick Strong & Ivy Nile can help out.

Hey, I didn’t say it was a good theory.

5) Will Brooks Jensen realize Fallon Henley is the one for him?

I’ve lived enough of a life (aka, I’ve seen lots of romantic comedies) to know that your cute friend who’s helping you while you chase after people you think are hotter or cooler? They’re the actual catch. When will Brooks, or his meathead wingman Josh Briggs, learn that? I bet Fallon Henley loves a good country concert.

And with Dexter Lumis still not returning Indi Hartwell’s calls, us romantics need a win.

Give us your questions and answers in the comments below. Then join us in our live blog, and we’ll see what Qs and As tonight’s show gives us.