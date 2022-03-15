WWE NXT results, live blog (Mar. 15, 2022): Miz TV with Dolph Ziggler

Here's a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what's been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: It’s Dolph Ziggler’s first show as NXT champion, but Bron Breakker is probably going to try and make The Show-Off’s reign a short one. He’ll know where to find him, since Ziggler is on Miz TV! Plus, qualifying for the Stand & Deliver North American championship ladder match begins when Santos Escobar takes on Cameron Grimes, NXT UK star A-Kid debuts against Kushida, former(?) tag partners Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta try to prove who the better woman is, Tiffany Stratton tries to make Sarray pay for disrespecting her... and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 15