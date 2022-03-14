The wrestling world says goodbye to Scott Hall

Scott Hall was a lot more than just Razor Ramon or the nWo. His career spanned decades. Despite battles with personal demons, Hall had a good reputation with “the boys”. He was known to be a selfless performer (“I’m not a mark for myself,” he once said when asked if it bothered him he’d never won a World title). His work inspired countless wrestlers, and he was known as mentor for many — especially after he got clean in 2013.

For those and other reasons, the internet is flooded with remembrances and tributes to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer as word spreads of his death today (Mar. 14, 2022) at age 63.

Here are some of those (where someone quote-tweeted WWE’s “In Memorium” message, we’ve copied the text and the sender’s name is a link to their original message, except in instances where they added another image):

I’m gutted…Lost a brother



I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell



The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

Goodbye my brother. Scott now you have peace!! R.I.P. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 15, 2022

SCOTT HALL BUBBA. THE RAZOR RAMON. YOU ARE THE REAL OF REAL BUBBA. YOU MAKE IT TO THE HALL OF FAME YOU ARE THE IRON SHEIK CLASS FOREVER. I LOVE YOU BUBBA pic.twitter.com/MtbZaa2Qqk — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

Friends since 1987, Scott Hall will be missed by me and millions of "THE BAD GUY" fans pic.twitter.com/aOMAqVE5IV — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 15, 2022

Mick Foley: Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.

My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2022

Shane McMahon: I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle.

I will miss you, my friend.

God speed. “Hey yo”

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022

In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got https://t.co/MdtZiywC24’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day https://t.co/hkV2qYfTxg deepest condolence to Scotts https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well pal. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 15, 2022

This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” pic.twitter.com/YyI2O3BwB5 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 15, 2022

For 30+ years Scott was many things to me —mentor, rival, etc; above all he was my friend. I never had a conversation w him that we didn’t either call each other “buddy” or joke about the “buddy system”.



Rest easy buddy…



I pray that you are at peace now.



Love ya Skit! pic.twitter.com/qKM4P28Gwj — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 15, 2022

The NWA would like to send condolences to the friends and family of Scott Hall as well as the wrestling community who loved him. pic.twitter.com/NAhwtQnppb — NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2022

If Scott Hall (& Kevin Nash) never made decisions they made the biz would never have changed. If there was no nWo they would be no bWo. They made the business better for everyone. I'm forever grateful for Scott's kindness to me. Rest In Peace Scott and most importantly thank you. pic.twitter.com/ONW5xWHEbv — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 14, 2022

You just wanted to be around him. I’m very grateful for those moments. His spirit will live on through his friends and family, and those of us who will try to be just 1% as cool as The Bad Guy. Thank you for everything, Scott. — Madcap Moss (@MadcapMoss) March 15, 2022

Man…



This stinks. Rest Easy Razor. Thanks for the decades of entertainment and for being cool every time we chatted.



I appreciated every word Chico. https://t.co/XIas2U8Q03 pic.twitter.com/nSB7H34m28 — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2022

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

Saddened to hear about Scott Hall’s passing. The Bad Guy was always great to my brother & I. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/cOxea6DvWF — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 15, 2022

Didn't know the "Bad Guy" that well, but we've met several times over the years in different places and the man was always super cool toward me. Highly talented & successful worker. Prayers & condolences to Scott Hall's fans, friends & family. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/JFfuvo3piJ — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 15, 2022

We lost a brilliant man today. Scott's contributions will forever be celebrated. I remember when Perro Jr passed. Rey & Konnan were DEVASTATED. In a flash Scott blew up his schedule to be with them that weekend in Cali. Despite being The Bad Guy he had a BIG heart. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/iGaZgyPoun — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 15, 2022

Satoshi Kojima: We did business together in Japan more than 20 years ago.

He gave me a lot of advice.

He was always smiling.

I am very sad.

RIP.

Thank you Scott



Rest in Peacepic.twitter.com/rf69zqqFpg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 15, 2022

Thank you for memories those of us at AIW will all remember for the rest of our lives. Scott Hall is one of the most important professional wrestlers ever and today we lost not only a legend but someone who wanted to always make the business better,he was 1 of 1. #RIPScottHall https://t.co/6JattkmXAc pic.twitter.com/c7qXG0bqNC — Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) March 15, 2022

My heart is so heavy for @RealKevinNash and @TheRealXPac and all of Scott’s close friends. The bond of brotherhood that is formed through the years in pro wrestling is like absolutely nothing else. And of course Scott’s fans. We all lost a hero today. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 15, 2022

Hard work pays off

Dreams come true

Bad times don’t last

But bad guys do



RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/WUfBZC1Ja2 — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall left wrestling a lot better than he found it - creatively and financially - it’s a better place for us now because of him. — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 15, 2022

The Bad Guy was loved. There have been so many of these in the hours since it was announced that Hall was gone, we’ve surely missed many — and probably will have another batch or two in the days ahead.

Feel free to share any you see, and your own remembrances, in the comments below.