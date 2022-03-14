Seth Rollins still doesn’t have anything to do at WrestleMania 38

When Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins failed to win the Raw tag team titles, that left them both without a clear path to getting on the card at WrestleMania 38, on either night. Owens took that and decided to talk enough trash about the state of Texas to anger one of its Rattlesnakes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, just enough to score a segment on the show.

But what about Rollins?

We found out on Monday Night Raw this week, when Owens implored him to be the “Visionary” he is billed as and come up with an idea. After looking defeated, you can damn near see the light bulb click on over Rollins’ head and he instantly made a beeline for the ring.

His big idea? To steal Owens’ idea!

Somehow, this resulted in Sonya Deville booking Rollins vs. Owens for the main event of Raw, with the winner getting the talk show at WrestleMania and the booking with Austin. Dumb? Absolutely! But it’s what they came up with.

Owens won the match with the Stunner. His segment with Austin goes on.

Rollins still has nothing to do at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes is still off somewhere relaxing.

See you next week!