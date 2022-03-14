Scott Hall dies at 63-years-old

Just yesterday, reports noted Scott Hall had suffered three heart attacks following surgery to repair a broken hip and he had to be placed on life support. The prognosis was grim, and deep into the night his longtime tag team partner and friend, Kevin Nash, confirmed that once his family was in place, he would be taken off life support.

That happened earlier today. TMZ reported that another longtime friend of his, Sean Waltman, widely known in pro wrestling as X-Pac, had confirmed as much and that Hall was still fighting for his life.

Hall died hours later. He was 63-years-old.

WWE opened this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with a tribute to the two-time Hall of Famer:

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall was one of the most influential wrestlers of the late 1990s and early 2000s, as he and Nash played a large part in creating another wrestling boom with the creation of the nWo. Even before that, he left his mark with a series of great matches with Shawn Michaels in WWE and even earlier with a memorable run in the AWA in the 1980s. He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as both a singles wrestler and with the nWo as a group.

May he rest in peace.