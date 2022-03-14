The Kenny Omega/Xavier Woods rivalry is heating back up

Before the advent of All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods/Austin Creed probably had wrestling’s most famous, most fun inter-promotional feud*. For years, they took shots at one another online, and snuck digs into their performances. At one point, WWE not only sanctioned but promoted a New Day vs. The Elite Street Fighter showdown.

With Omega working in management for the first nationally televised alternative to WWE in many years, the two friends pressed pause on their rivalry** — at least publicly. But after Woods landed a gig at G4, an outlet outside WWE control, he didn’t waste much time before he used that to send a message to Kenny. And recently, their social media banter’s picked up. Last month, they had an exchange that was mostly related to gaming...

How about a decathlon, you coward? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 21, 2022

Oh boy would I love to make you eat those words, Creed… https://t.co/9WxygFUdRL pic.twitter.com/35zmWU0TeH — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 21, 2022

And now, with the ability to upload images and renders into WWE 2K22’s Create-A-Wrestler, they’re talking wrestling trash via video games!

FEET ON THE ROPES! — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 14, 2022

When we eventually do fight, I’m gonna beat the hell out of you with my shoes and my multiple degrees. Hurry up and get better. — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 14, 2022

Where is this heading? Probably nowhere any time soon. But we do enjoy it so.