Lita is the next guest on Broken Skull Sessions

Lita made her return to the WWE ring with a run from Royal Rumble to Elimination Chamber this year. Reviews were positive, including from the 46 year old Hall of Famer herself, who’s already expressed an interest in continuing to perform for the company.

But before Lita gets to lock up with the likes of a Sasha Banks or Rhea Ripley, she’s going to sit down and talk wrestling with Steve Austin. WWE’s announced the Queen of Xtreme will chat with Stone Cold on the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

Lita’s a big influence on a lot of the women — and man — working today, and there’s tons of interesting history for her and Austin to chop up, from Mexico, to ECW, to WWE. Should definitely be worthy of a watch. And a “Hell Yeah!”

While we don’t yet know when Lita will be back in the squared circle, Stone Cold will be at WrestleMania 38 on Sat., April 2 for a confrontation with Kevin Owens. As for his interview show, Bully Ray filmed an appearance that should hit WWE Network & Peacock soon.