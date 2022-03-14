Raw’s weekend house shows featured a return, and a tryout

It was a New Day on the SmackDown house show circuit this weekend, thanks to the return of Xavier Woods. But that wasn’t the only news from WWE’s weekend live shows.

Raw shows in Columbus & Savannah, Georgia had a return of their own, and an NXT star who could be on a fast-track to a permanent spot on the main roster.

The return was Becky Lynch. The Raw Women’s champion wasn’t out nearly as long as Woods, and really only missed one show last Monday after telling the world Bianca Belair had broken her voice box at an event the day before. Fans wondered if Lynch’s diagnosis was being played up for storyline purposes, and reports indicated she’d miss only miss a week or two. It turned out to be even less than that, but we’re still left with questions on the work/shoot of it all.

Big Time Becks wasn’t called on to do too much this weekend in Georgia. She was on the losing side of a seven-woman handicap tag match both nights. Lynch may have been physically protected while she, Carmella, Queen Zelina & Doudrop were bested by Belair, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan. But it seems she was still able to run her mouth...

These shows also featured the current and former NXT champions. Pre-2.0, the main roster shows didn’t always acknowledge what happened on NXT. So it’s worth noting Dolph Ziggler was wearing his new belt this weekend.

Got to see the most handsome man and NXT Champion @HEELZiggler in #wwecolumbus pic.twitter.com/n2xYiD0e7T — Ashlyn (@RoyalxLioness) March 13, 2022

The champ and his Dirty Dawgs tag partner Robert Roode continued their rivalry with Bron Breakker. The rising star teamed with Tommaso Ciampa on Saturday, then mixed it up and worked with Riddle yesterday. His side was victorious at both shows.

A sign of an imminent call-up? Or just a few more reps with Ziggler for young Bron? Breakker worked WWE’s tour of the United Kingdom last December, but this was his first look on U.S. house shows. He debuted on Raw last week, one night before dropping the NXT title to Ziggler. Hopefully he brought his smile to this tryout.

Let us know what you read into Becky’s rapid recovery and Bron’s trial run.