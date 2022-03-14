When WWE announced their return to the United Kingdon & Europe last week, Ronda Rousey was the biggest name on the marquee for stops in London & Paris.

The line-ups for those dates have been updated, however. Rousey — who very well could be the SmackDown Women’s champion for the late April dates — will be joined on the London & Paris cards by the Head of the Table himself, Roman Reigns.

From the marketing materials, which also remind us Reigns could be WWE’s Unified champ after WrestleMania 38...

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the already stacked roster of WWE Superstars appearing at WWE Live when it returns to London. U.K., on Friday, April 29, and Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30. Fans attending WWE Live in London and Paris will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more*. *Talent subject to change.

Though he’s still listed in the promotional text, after suffering a broken neck last Friday, Big E will be one of those talents that change. Nothing makes that suck less, but for fans in London and Paris, The Tribal Chief is nice make good.