WWE Raw results, live blog (Mar. 14, 2022): RK-Bro celebration

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 14, 2022) from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza in early April in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: Randy Orton and Riddle are Raw tag team champions once again and they’re planning an RK-Bro Championship Celebration for it. We’ll see what that entails, and it could be their plans at WrestleMania. Elsewhere, Kevin Owens will respond to Stone Cold Steve Austin accepting his challenge to appear on “The KO Show” at WrestleMania 38. It’s not expected that Austin will appear on this show, but you never know!. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on SyFy. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 14