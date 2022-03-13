Scott Hall reportedly on life support after complications following surgery

According to a report from PWTorch.com, former WWE and WCW star Scott Hall is on life support at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia after suffering three heart attacks. The report notes Hall had hip replacement surgery last week and there were complications when a blood clot got loose.

It was just over one week ago that news broke via PW Insider that Hall had suffered a broken hip after a fall and been hospitalized.

Hall had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania week for WrestleCon.

The 63-year-old Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted as a singles star under the name Razor Ramon, and later under his real name as a founding member of the New World Order during his time in WCW. He was one of the most influential stars of the boom period in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Best thoughts to Hall and his family during this time.