Sheamus: Cesaro is ‘still training like a lunatic, hungry as ever’

It was a big surprise when, just weeks ago, word broke that Cesaro and WWE had failed to come to terms on a new contract and he was gone from the company. He had been with the promotion in some form or fashion dating all the way back to 2011.

Reports indicated he wasn’t looking to leave, and going to AEW like so many others have after bailing on WWE isn’t a lock. It’s weeks later and still unclear what the future holds for the 41-year-old.

There will be a future in pro wrestling, however, and we know this because Sheamus, a former tag team partner who remains close with him, told DallasNews.com that the Swiss Superman is still hard at work on himself:

“I saw him the other day, I was over at his house and he’s built a whole brand new gym, it’s amazing. He’s still lifting weights like a lunatic. He still trains like a lunatic. He’s as hungry now as he’s ever been. I’m just excited to see him back in the ring, mate, but that will be whenever he’s ready to get back in there – which I think is great, as well. Sometimes we need a little time away from the bubble to get our head back together, and then just refocus, go back in and kill it again. So, I’m not worried about him one bit in the slightest.”

It’s still possible Cesaro is back in time to give us a Swing at WrestleMania 38, but either way we know he’ll be ready for it.