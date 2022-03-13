Xavier Woods returned at a WWE house show

WWE hit the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi for a house show just last night (Mar. 12, 2022) and it turned out to be a newsworthy show. That’s because Xavier Woods returned and wrestled during the evening.

Woods had been out of action dealing with a torn muscle in his leg dating back to early January. At the time he said he would be out about four-to-six weeks.

Well, that much time has passed and he is indeed back.

Reports from the show note he teamed with Kofi Kingston in a triple threat match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sheamus & Ridge Holland. The latter played up what happened with Big E, using it for heat by mocking his dance and what not, and both The New Day and The Usos went after him for it.

In the end, The Usos retained their titles.

As for his return, Woods reacted like this on social media:

Oh yes indeedy.