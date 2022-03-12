Natalya & Shayna Baszler want in on the women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania 38

After months of inactivity, the women’s tag team titles have been thrust back into the spotlight now that we’re just weeks away from WrestleMania 38 taking over AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 & 3. It started with Sasha Banks & Naomi teaming up to declare they would be going after the straps.

They could do that, considering the women’s division quite literally didn’t have any other tag teams.

Instead of going with a match between those two teams straight up, WWE is making sure other wrestlers get on the card. That includes Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, who teamed up on Monday Night Raw this past week to defeat the champs to earn entry into the match.

Now, another team wants in — Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

They’re also a newly formed squad but they don’t have the same claim to being included in the match. They lost to Banks & Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Despite that, they were talking about making sure they’re included on Talking Smack:

Natalya: “I mean, to me, like, we bring so much value to the table… Baszler: “Who do we talk to about this women’s tag match at WrestleMania?” Natalya: “I mean, I’m about to take Sonya out to dinner because to me we should both be included in the match. It’s a no brainer, Shayna.”

There are still a few weeks before showtime, so we’ll see if they do anything to get added to the match.