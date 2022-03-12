SmackDown tag team title match set for WrestleMania Saturday

We learned during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS would be challenging The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view extravaganza on April 2 & 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At the time, we didn’t know which night said match would take place on.

Now we do:

Here’s what the updated cards look like as of right now.

WrestleMania Saturday:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania Sunday:

WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

TBA: