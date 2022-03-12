SmackDown tag team title match set for WrestleMania Saturday

We learned during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS would be challenging The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view extravaganza on April 2 & 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At the time, we didn’t know which night said match would take place on.
Now we do:
BREAKING: The @WWEUsos will put the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against @ShinsukeN & @rickboogswwe on @WrestleMania Saturday.https://t.co/08QNwUe1L3 pic.twitter.com/G0f87LsI7V— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2022
Here’s what the updated cards look like as of right now.
WrestleMania Saturday:
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
- The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin
WrestleMania Sunday:
- WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
- Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
TBA:
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
