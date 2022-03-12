 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SmackDown tag team title match set for WrestleMania Saturday

By Geno Mrosko
We learned during this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS would be challenging The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view extravaganza on April 2 & 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. At the time, we didn’t know which night said match would take place on.

Now we do:

Here’s what the updated cards look like as of right now.

WrestleMania Saturday:

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick BOOGS
  • The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania Sunday:

  • WWE/Universal Championship Unification: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

TBA:

  • Edge vs. AJ Styles

