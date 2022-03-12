Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Rhea Ripley joining another makeshift team, Becky Lynch missing Raw with a fractured voice box, and WWE giving Pete Dunne a terrible new ring name, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Ricochet

New Intercontinental Champion Ricochet actually wrestled and won in the main event of last night’s (Mar. 11) episode of SmackDown. This is partially because the episode went off the air with a brawl between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, as well as Roman Reigns’ absence from the card. Even so, this is the best spot Ricochet has had in a long time in WWE.

Stock Up #2: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens challenged Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. Austin accepted and said he has one last can of whoop ass to open up. It would be better for Owens if this was an actual match on the card rather than a talk show segment, and perhaps that is still possible. For now, it’s a big deal for Owens to get paired up with Stone Cold at WrestleMania.

Stock Up #1: RK-Bro

I’m a dummy who sometimes says dumb things. That was evident once again this week on Raw when instead of breaking up, RK-Bro won the Raw tag team titles in a fantastic triple threat match against Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins. The highlight of the match was Orton catching Chad Gable with an incredible RKO during a moonsault. Orton and Matt Riddle are now on top of the world on Monday nights, especially with the WWE championship temporarily missing from the red brand.

Now let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Sasha Banks and Naomi somehow earned a tag team title match at WrestleMania 38 despite competing in zero tag team together this year. That issue was remedied to some extent on SmackDown when they beat the makeshift team of Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

It’s interesting that Natalya and Shayna are both still booked like low card chumps considering their close ties to Ronda Rousey. Baszler’s drop down the card especially stands out. She’s accomplished practically nothing ever since she was drafted to SmackDown last fall. If only Shayna could return to her glory days on Raw of biting necks like a vampire and running away scared of stupid dolls.

Stock Down #2: Apollo Crews

One year ago, Apollo Crews was preparing to win the Intercontinental championship from Big E in a Nigerian Drum match at WrestleMania 37. Now Apollo is a total jobber and the idea of him winning championship gold sounds completely implausible. He was demolished by Omos on this week’s (Mar. 7) Raw in a match designed to whet the appetite for Omos vs. Commander Azeez. Good luck with that one, WWE.

Stock Down #1: Ridge Holland

There’s an alternate universe somewhere out there where WWE doesn’t foolishly decide that WWE Champion Big E can no longer hack it as a singles wrestler and must be immediately moved from the main event of Raw over to the mid-card tag scene on SmackDown. Big E and Ridge Holland never cross paths in that timeline.

But we don’t live in that world. During a tag team match on this week’s SmackDown, Ridge Holland attempted an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside the ring during a tag team match. The move went horribly wrong, and now Big E has a broken neck. It’s not clear yet what this injury means for Big E’s future in pro wrestling.

Holland is still relatively new on the WWE main roster. He’s been positioned as Sheamus’ lackey over the last few months, taking multiple losses and rarely even getting to walk out to his own theme music. In other words, he’s nowhere close to breaking out as a singles star, nor has there been any indication that WWE has big plans for him. To the extent that you can even call his current run alongside Sheamus a push, that is now in jeopardy as his ability to work safely comes under heavy scrutiny.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?