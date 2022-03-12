With three weeks until WrestleMania, here’s what WWE has planned for Raw & SmackDown

We’ve only got three weeks to go to WrestleMania 38. Seems like a little more than half the card for the two-night event in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium has been announced, so several matches still need to be booked. Some of what’s confirmed has received a considerable amount of build. Other things... not so much.

So what will WWE do with 1⁄ 3 of the shows they have left to set-up the Grandest Stage of Them All?

The Mon., Mar. 14 edition of Raw has two segments announced.

Besties Randy Orton & Riddle are once again Raw Tag Team champions, and we were told repeatedly last week that guarantees them a match at ‘Mania. Who will they be facing? We’ll probably know when that team or teams crash the party they’re having on Raw.

Former champs Alpha Academy could still be in the mix, but at least one half of the other team RK-Bro beat in last week’s Triple Threat will be busy. Kevin Owens is set to give a more detailed response to Stone Cold Steve Austin after their “confrontation” was booked last week.

What about KO’s partner? Whether or not Seth Rollins breaks out of his funk to take part in either of those segments should be interesting. If he doesn’t, it could mean a match with the returning Cody Rhodes is still in play. And hey, Monday’s show is in Jacksonville, Florida. (Re)Debuting Rhodes in Tony Khan’s backyard seems like a Vince McMahon kind of move, no?

The red show might need Cody, because it may not have either of its top singles champions again. Raw Women’s champ Becky Lynch is still recovering from fractured voice box, and figures to be limited even if she does show up. And WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar is being advertised for next Friday’s SmackDown, where he’ll again be looking payback for the Madison Square Garden beatdown Universal champion Roman Reigns & The Bloodline put on him last weekend.

A celebration, a response, and a collision. Still leaves a lot of hours of TV to fill. What else do you think we’ll see on the Mar. 11 Raw and Mar. 18 SmackDown?