Pete Dunne reacts to his new WWE name in typical Pete Dunne fashion

Big E’s broken neck overshadows everything else, but it wasn’t the only news from his match with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown last night (Mar. 11). Hell, it wasn’t even the only news for the angle the match was a part of it.

It seems even more trivial in light of E’s injury, but WWE’s latest rebranding of a popular performer from his already well-established name to one they can control the trademark on is still ridiculous. Turning Pete Dunne into Butch is probably even dumber than making WALTER into GUNTHER, but at least we can bypass the arguments about Nazism this time.

Reworking the Bruiserweight into a Peaky Blinders-looking character so he can join Sheamus’ Guy Ritchie-inspired gang is fine. Willingly removing associations to Dunne’s 10+ years in the business — most of which took place in promotions and shows available to stream on Peacock & WWE Network — is a baffling decision.

Pete’s taking it about as seriously as he takes everything else, though...

Or maybe he’s saying it’s not official? The WWE.com roster page does still list him as Pete Dunne, even if the site’s SmackDown recap refers to him as “the fearsome Butch”.

We’ll find out. Probably.